Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya to be set up in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has informed that an ‘Inconic Adarsha Vidyalaya’ will be set up in Andharua at the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Ground breaking ceremony will be conducted on September 5.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The school will be built in 25 acres of land. The school will have a strength of 500 students who will study 10+2 there. They will be chosen from 314 Adarsha Vidyalayas of Odisha.