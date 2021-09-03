TNI Evening News Headlines – September 3, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 3, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
India's Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's individual recurve open
146

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 243 more COVID positive cases & 256 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 196 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.

➡️ 835 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 995474.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odia Cuisine Restaurant ‘Nimantran’ near Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched 110 new buses which will be operated by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), 2 MoBus Depots and new building of State Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

➡️ Inconic Adarsha Vidyalaya’ will be set up in Bhubaneswar. The school will have a strength of 500 students who will study 10+2 there.

India News

➡️ Indian Army, Navy & Air Force sign deal for inducting DRDO-developed anti-drone system.

➡️ Kerala reports 29,322 new COVID-19 cases, 22,938 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Related Posts

Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya to be set up in Bhubaneswar

Avani Lekhara wins her 2nd Medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the Gymnich meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Bled, Slovenia.

➡️ NIA files chargesheet against an ISIS terrorist in Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case.

➡️ ENGvsIND 4th Test, Day 2: England all out at 290, take lead of 99 runs against India (191) at the Oval, London

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men’s individual recurve open.

➡️ Avani Lekhara become first Indian Woman to win 2 Medals at single Paralympic game.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in high jump event.

World News

➡️ Former president Hamid Karzai asks Taliban, Panjshir Resistance Front to resolve issues through Talks: Report.

➡️ Taliban blocking medicine, forcing Panjshir men to walk on minefields, claims Amrullah Saleh.

➡️ India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time: PM Modi at Eastern Economic Forum.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.