TNI Evening News Headlines – September 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 243 more COVID positive cases & 256 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 196 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.

➡️ 835 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 995474.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odia Cuisine Restaurant ‘Nimantran’ near Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched 110 new buses which will be operated by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), 2 MoBus Depots and new building of State Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

➡️ Inconic Adarsha Vidyalaya’ will be set up in Bhubaneswar. The school will have a strength of 500 students who will study 10+2 there.

India News

➡️ Indian Army, Navy & Air Force sign deal for inducting DRDO-developed anti-drone system.

➡️ Kerala reports 29,322 new COVID-19 cases, 22,938 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the Gymnich meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Bled, Slovenia.

➡️ NIA files chargesheet against an ISIS terrorist in Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case.

➡️ ENGvsIND 4th Test, Day 2: England all out at 290, take lead of 99 runs against India (191) at the Oval, London

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men’s individual recurve open.

➡️ Avani Lekhara become first Indian Woman to win 2 Medals at single Paralympic game.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in high jump event.

World News

➡️ Former president Hamid Karzai asks Taliban, Panjshir Resistance Front to resolve issues through Talks: Report.

➡️ Taliban blocking medicine, forcing Panjshir men to walk on minefields, claims Amrullah Saleh.

➡️ India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time: PM Modi at Eastern Economic Forum.