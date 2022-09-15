IAF Suryakiran team all set to roar over Bhubaneswar tomorrow

TNI Bureau: A full dress rehearsal was conducted by the Suryakiran team over Bhubaneswar airspace on Thursday, a day before Suryakiran air show by Indian Air Force (IAF).

The nine-Hawk Suryakiran aerobatic team Of IAF will grind the skies over the Kuakhai river in Jaripatna, Balijatra Ground, on Friday.

The show will flying in formation begin 9.30 am-10 am on Friday and will continue for about 20 minutes.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are likely to attend the event as chief guests. Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Chief of Eastern Air Command, will also attend the air shows.

All security arrangements have been made by the Twin City Commissionerate Police as around 1200 people are expected to witness the air show. A 20-platoon police force, including more than 100 senior police officials, will be deployed at the Balijatra ground, Police Commissioner S K Priyadarshi told.

Notably, the aerobatic team will also perform over Raj Bhawan in Puri on September 18.