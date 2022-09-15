Odisha CM rings the Opening Bell at Bombay Stock Exchange

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM rings the Opening Bell at Bombay Stock Exchange
TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rang the opening bell of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), signaling the start of stock exchange trading at Dalal Street in Mumbai on Thursday.

The CM visited the stock exchange and interacted with officials as well business leaders whom he invited to explore vast opportunities for investment in the State.

The Chief Minister rang the opening bell of the BSE for the first time. BSE Chairman SS Mundra was also present.

Across the World, the opening bell marks the beginning of the trading day at the stock exchange.

Many noted personalities including Superstar Amitah Bachchan have done the honours of ringing the BSE bell before.

