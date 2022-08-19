I don’t fear CBI: Manish Sisodia

Insight Bureau: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remained defiant and said he is not afraid of the CBI as he has done nothing wrong.

“I and my family cooperated with the CBI and will continue to do so. We know they are being misused. As we have not done any corruption, we have nothing to fear,” said Sisodia after the CBI team left his residence.

CBI teams left Sisodia’s residence following a 14-hour-long search operation in connection with Delhi Government’s liquor policy. The CBI FIR names 15 people including Sisodia as the prime accused in the alleged illegal money trail.

According to Sisodia, the CBI team has seized his computer and phone. It’s not immediately known whether the raids will continue tomorrow or not.