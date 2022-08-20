Morning News Insight – August 20, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 320 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 41 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 49 covid-19 cases and Sundargarh reports 83 fresh covid-19 cases to day. Active cases stands at 2658.

🔹 Five people killed, five injured in separate incidents of wall collapse following incessant rainfall across Odisha on Friday.

🔹 Hirakud dam closes 4 more sluice gates. At present excess water is being released through 16 gates.

🔹 Deep Depression to weaken, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Odisha including Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur and Balangir.

🔹 Bangriposi–Bhubaneswar Superfast Express train service disrupted after a tree fell down at Baripada station; repair work underway.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 India reports 13,272 fresh cases and 13,900 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,01,166.

🔹 PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. 🔹 Over 150 injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai. 🔹 Customs at CSMI Airport, Mumbai seized 500gms Cocaine worth Rs 5 Crores.

🔹 Aviation regulator DGCA suspends licences of 2 pilots for violation of rules in two separate cases

🔹 8 civilians killed in Mogadishu hotel attack in Somalia.

🔹 Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday.