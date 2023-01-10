DGCA seeks report from GoFirst for leaving 50 Passengers Behind

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought report from GoFirst after the airline’s flight from Bengaluru forgot to board over 50 passengers at the Bengaluru Airport on Monday.

Apart from seeking report on the matter, the aviation regulator has assured to take appropriate action.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to reports, GoFirst’s Flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi took off around 6.30 AM yesterday but forgot to board over 50.

As many as 53 flyers out of 55 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward while the remaining two passengers asked for a refund which was paid by the airline.

The matter came to light after many of the passengers took to social media platforms and complained about the matter. “Flight G8 116 (BLR – DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded,” said Satish Kumar, one of the air passengers.