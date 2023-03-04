Hindu Nationalists targeted by US Think Tank’s ‘Disinformation Lab’: Twitter Files

TNI Bureau: American journalist Matt Taibbi has made a sensational revelation saying that the Hindu Nationalists were targeted by US Think Tank’s ‘Disinformation Lab.’

According to Taibbi, who is releasing the “Twitter Files” in collaboration with Twitter owner Elon Musk, over 40,000 Twitter accounts were sent to Twitter by a US think tank’s “disinformation lab” which accused these accounts of “engaging in inauthentic behaviour in support of Hindu nationalism”.

As per Taibbi’s revelation, Twitter checked the accounts of the 40,000 names and found them to be “real people”, mostly Americans who had not stepped foot in India and were not Hindus.

“On June 8, 2021, an analyst at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab wrote to Twitter: Hi guys. Attached you will find… around 40k twitter accounts that our researchers suspect are engaging in inauthentic behavior… and Hindu nationalism more broadly,” Taibbi said on his Twitter handle.

“DFRLab said it suspected 40,000 accounts of being “paid employees or possibly volunteers” of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he added.

“I have no connection to any Hindu folks… Just a Reagan Republican here in CT,” replied “Bobby Hailstone.”

“A Hindu nationalist? I’ve never even been out of this country. Let alone the state of NJ,” said “Lady_DI816.”

Meanwhile, Taibbi’s sensational revelation has sparked anger amongst India’s twitterati, especially as the entity to send the accounts was the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), which aims to expose fake news and falsehoods and document human rights abuses.