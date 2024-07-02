Hathras Tragedy: 107 killed in stampede at ‘Satsang’ in UP

TNI Bureau: At least 107 persons were killed during a stampede incident at a religious congregation in Rati Bhanpur village under Sikanda Rau tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a ‘satsang’ of Bhole Baba where people had gathered in large numbers.

Police reports suggest that suffocation due to the overcrowded conditions and extreme heat and humidity led to stampede situation.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.