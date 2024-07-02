TNI Evening News Headlines – July 02, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Odisha Government will soon hike old age, widow and disability pensions to Rs 3000, says Minister Nityananda Gond.
➡️3-year-old girl raped in Bhubaneswar, accused youth Santosh Khuntia has been arrested by Airfield Police.
➡️Odisha Health Department issues directions to provide medical reports of rape victims within 7 days.
➡️Odisha Government announces two-day holiday for Puri Ratha Jatra 2024.
➡️Aditya Mohapatra appointed as Private Secretary to Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Scuffle breaks out between Chhatra Congress Workers & BJP Yuva Morcha Workers in front of Congress Bhavan at Master Canteen Square, Bhubaneswar as Rahul Gandhi’s posters were defaced. Stones pelted.
➡️Death Toll in the stampede during Bhole Baba Satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh rises to 116.
➡️PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha.
➡️The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after passage of the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.
➡️Terror associate linked to LeT TRF arrested in Baramulla; arms recovered.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Five Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Kohkameta police station area of Narayanpur district.
➡️NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas alleging irregularities in exam on July 8.
➡️Today, AdityaL-1 completed its 1st halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point. Inserted on January 6, 2024, it took 178 days, to complete a revolution.
➡️Gujarat: Flood-like situation in several parts of Surat district.
➡️Over 22,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine.
➡️Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival.
➡️Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 83.50 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex falls 34.74 points to settle at 79,441.45; Nifty dips 18.10 points to 24,123.85.
➡️Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to face vote of confidence and not resign immediately.
Comments are closed.