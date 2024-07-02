Ratha Jatra Holidays in Odisha on July 7, 8: CM Mohan Majhi

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday declared two-day holiday for the upcoming Puri Ratha Jatra scheduled on July 7 (Sunday).

As per the announcement, all Government establishments will remain closed on July 7 (Sunday) and July 8 (Monday) as the chariots will be pulled for two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that as the ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and ‘Netra Utsav’ are falling on the same day, the pulling of chariots will start at 5 PM on Sunday and will continue on Monday.

The rituals of the annual Ratha jatra festival in Puri will be performed as per the rituals conducted during the festival in 1971.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Monday said that there is no VIP entry into the Puri Jagannath temple on Ratha Jatra.