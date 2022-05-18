Know The Bullion Rates @18th May

Insight bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation, investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed jewellers in the country.

Today 22 carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR)

1 Gram- Rs 4,656

8 Gram- Rs 37,248

10 Gram- Rs 46,560

100 Gram- Rs 4,65,600

Today 24 carat Gold Price Per Gram in India(INR)

1 Gram- Rs 5,079

8 Gram- Rs 40,632

10 Gram- Rs 50,790

100 Gram- Rs 5,07,900