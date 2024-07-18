Hardik-Natasha Separation becomes Official

New Delhi: Ace allrounder Hardik Pandya has put an end to speculations regarding his marital status by announcing his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic. In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Pandya revealed that he and Natasa have “mutually parted ways.”

The couple, who tied the knot on May 31, 2020, had recently renewed their wedding vows in February 2023, honoring both Hindu and Christian traditions. Natasa, a former contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, and Hardik had been together for four years.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Hardik wrote.

The announcement comes on the heels of the BCCI’s roster release for Team India’s upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, where Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the new T20I captain.

Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain of the team until the recent T20I World Cup, was not considered for the captaincy role due to fitness concerns. Reports indicate that Hardik was informed of this decision in advance.

Despite the recent developments in his personal life and the change in team leadership, Hardik Pandya will still be part of the T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. This will mark the all-rounder’s second bilateral T20I series under Suryakumar’s leadership, as Suryakumar previously captained the team in South Africa last year.

Fans and teammates alike are hopeful that Hardik will continue to perform at his best in the upcoming series, showcasing his resilience both on and off the field.