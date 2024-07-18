Bhartruhari & Baijayant included in Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced the formation of the Business Advisory Committee, effective from July 18. This pivotal committee, chaired by Birla himself, will play a crucial role in organizing the legislative agenda for the upcoming session of Parliament.

Among the 14 members nominated to the committee are notable figures such as Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Gaurav Gogoi, Dayanidhi Maran, P.P. Chaudhary, and Anurag Thakur. Odisha’s representation is marked by the inclusion of Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Kendrapada MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda.

The committee is a blend of MPs from both the ruling party and the opposition, ensuring a comprehensive representation of viewpoints. The complete list of members is as follows:

Sudip Bandyopadhyay P.P. Chaudhary Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu Dr. Nishikant Dubey Gaurav Gogoi Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal Dileshwar Kamait Bhartruhari Mahtab Dayanidhi Maran Baijayant Panda Arvind Ganpat Sawant Kodikunnil Suresh Anurag Singh Thakur Lalji Verma

The Business Advisory Committee’s responsibilities include recommending discussion times for government business and suggesting topics for debate in the House. This structure aims to streamline legislative discussions and ensure a productive parliamentary session.

With the next session of Parliament set to commence on July 22, the committee’s work will be instrumental in setting the agenda. The budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 is one of the key items on the agenda.

Notably, opposition members not on the committee can attend meetings as special invitees, allowing for a broader spectrum of input and collaboration.

Since its inception on July 14, 1952, the Business Advisory Committee has been a cornerstone of parliamentary procedure, reflecting unanimous agreements and embodying the collective viewpoint of the House. This tradition continues with the new committee, which promises to uphold the values of inclusive and effective governance.

The inclusion of MPs like Mahtab and Panda signifies Odisha’s active participation in national legislative processes, bringing regional perspectives to the forefront in shaping the country’s legislative agenda.