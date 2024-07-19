TNI Morning News Headlines – July 19, 2024

➡️No tunnel found inside inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar: Justice Biswnath Rath.
➡️50 MBBS seats have been approved by National Medical Commission, MARB, New Delhi for the Academic Year 2024-25 for the new Government MCH at Jajpur.
➡️Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated 14 members, including Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik to hold meeting with party’s Rajya Sabha MPs at 6 PM today to chalk out party’s strategy in the upcoming Parliament session.
➡️BJP to hold its first state executive committee meeting in Puri today.
➡️Tantrik pierces multiple needles inside 19-year-old girl’s head in Bolangir, arrested. The victim is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.
➡️Duplicate tea powder manufacturing unit busted in Cuttack.
➡️Government lists 6 new bills for Parliament’s Monsoon Session, including one to amend disaster management law.
➡️Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 22 and will continue till August 12.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 09:28 IST in Ukhrul, Manipur: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Assam Cabinet approves Bill to abolish Muslim marriages, divorce Act.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.64 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️An Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia due to a potential cargo hold issue.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale occurred in Chile-Argentina Border Region: National Center for Seismology.
➡️US Media: Pressure mounts on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race.
➡️Joe Biden experiencing “mild upper respiratory symptoms” related to COVID-19 infection: US President’s physician.
➡️Former US President and candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections Donald Trump concludes his address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the US.
➡️The athletes’ village for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics officially opened. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.
