Buddha Purnima: Significance, Importance and Celebration

Insight bureau: The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the founder of Buddhism and known as Gautam Buddha. The Buddha jayanti is also known as Vaisakha or Vesak.

Every year, it is celebrated in April or May on the full moon day of the Baisakh month. According to the Yogic culture, Buddha Purnima is considered important as this is the third purnima after the earth moves to the northern run to the sun.

At first, Gautama Buddha witnessed three things, namely an old man, a dead body and sick man. These three sights made him understand life is full of sorrow. Buddha Purnima, is seen as Buddha’s day of enlightenment, After almost eight years of very body-destroying efforts, Gautama had become very weak. For four years he had been a samana. The main sadhana for a samana was to walk and never seek food-just waking and fasting. This destroyed his body almost to a point of death.

At this time, he came to the river Niranjana, which as many other rivers in India today, has dried up and disappeared. This river was actually just a large stream with knee-high water flowing swiftly. He tried to cross the river but half-way across, his body was so physically weak that he could not take one more step. But he is not the kind to give up so he just held on to a dead branch that was there and just stood.