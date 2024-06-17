Dist Collectors allowed to decide on Reopening of Schools in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In view of prevailing heatwave condition across the State, Odisha Government on Monday authorized the district collectors to take call on re-opening of schools according to the weather situation.

The order will remain in force till June 20.

According to this order, the collectors will declare holidays or order for reopening of all Government, private and aided schools from class 1 to 12 depending on the weather conditions in their respective districts.

However, the school timing will be 6.30 am to 10.30 am in districts with favourable weather.