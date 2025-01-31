Govt Fails to Contain Diarrhoea in Kanas; Naveen Ups the Ante

TNI Bureau: Puri’s Kanas block is grappling with a severe cholera outbreak, claiming six lives and endangering many others. Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has strongly criticized the government’s inaction, stating that the crisis has persisted since January 2 without adequate intervention.

Patnaik blamed the lack of clean drinking water for the worsening situation and slammed the administration’s indifference, despite Kanas being just 50 km from the state capital. Urging immediate action, he stressed that protecting lives is the government’s biggest duty and called for urgent measures to contain the outbreak.