TNI Evening News Headlines – January 31, 2025

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi reviews preparations for India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
➡️IAS Satyabrata Rout appointed Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly.
➡️STA-Odisha introduces an e-Detection system at 22 toll gates. The new system will be effective from tomorrow (February 1).
➡️Encroachment on Puri Jagannath temple land: Admin takes possession of land.
Odisha weightlifter Rima Bhoi wins Gold in 59 Kg category at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.
➡️Odisha Women’s Rugby Team and 4×100 Medley Relay Women’s Swimming Team clinch Gold Medal at the 38th National Games by defeating Bihar.
➡️Assault at rehabilitation centre in Sambalpur: Samartha rehabilitation centre sealed in the presence of Executive Magistrate and Police.
➡️BJD assigns key leaders with various constituencies to expedite organisational activities.
➡️8 AAP MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls.
➡️Sonia Gandhi’s “poor thing” remark about President Droupadi Murmu sparked controversy.
➡️India lodged “strong protest” against Sri Lanka over firing on Indian fishermen.
➡️J&K: Two terrorists neutralised by security forces in Poonch.
➡️India at 181/9 against England in the 4th T20I in Pune.
➡️More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the water after DC midair collision.
