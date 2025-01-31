Closing bell: Sensex jumps 740 pts, Nifty ends at 23,508

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 maintained their positive trend on Friday after the release of Economic Survey 2024-25 and broad-based buying a day before the Budget presentation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 740.76 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 77,500.57. The NSE Nifty opened in the green and surged 258.90 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 23,508.40.

On the sectoral front, all the indices closed in the green. The Nifty Bank index, which tracks the movement of top 12 listed banks of the country, added 275.25 or 0.56 per cent to finish at 49,587.20.