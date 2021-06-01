Good News Odisha! Baxi’s Descendant becomes CBDT Chairman

TNI Bureau: Another Odia Officer reached the top. 1985-batch IRS Officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, descendant of Baxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, has been given the additional charge of Chairman of Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT).

Although the appointment is temporary and he will continue till the Government appoints a regular Chairman, it comes as a big honour for him as well as the State, which has produced many top level officers at higher positions in the recent years.

Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra has been the Principal Chief Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. He along with 1984 batch IRS Officer Rashmi Saxena Sahni and 1985 batch IRS Officer Anuja Sarangi were notified as the Board Members of the CBDT last week.

Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, elder brother of Late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, will retire in April 2022.