Good News! No Impact of Low Pressure on Odisha

TNI Bureau: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has been formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by the mornings of May 24, the weather department forecasted adding that it will trigger heavy rainfall and also intensify into a cyclone. But the good news is that it will not have any major impact in Odisha.

However, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Balasore and North Odisha on May 24-25.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commisioner (SRC) has asked the fishermen not to venture into sea and those who are already inside have been advised to return as the sea condition is also likely to be rough to very rough from May 23-24 onwards.

The district collectors also have been asked to remain alert to meet any eventuality.