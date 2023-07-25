Get Tomatoes at ₹70/kg Online in Delhi; Check Simple Steps

New Delhi TNI Bureau: Amidst the soaring tomato prices, the government has taken measures to intervene and combat the situation. The Centre is now offering tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi. The ONDC functions through UPI and does not require a separate app download, being integrated into existing apps like Paytm, Magicpin, My Store, Pincode, etc.

To purchase the discounted tomatoes through Paytm and Magicpin, users can follow these simple steps:

Using Paytm App:

Download and log in to the Paytm app. Search for ‘ONDC Food’ in the search box or find ‘Paytm se ONDC.’ Look for ‘Tomatoes from NCCF’ on the ONDC page. Choose the NCCF store at Nehru Place, New Delhi, or other available stores based on your delivery pin code. Select the delivery address and complete the payment to place your order.

Using Magicpin:

Download and log in to the Magicpin app. Search for ‘Tomatoes from NCCF.’ Select the NCCF store at Nehru Place, New Delhi, or other available stores based on your delivery pin code. Choose the delivery address and complete the payment to place your order.

Through ONDC, each user can buy a maximum (and minimum) of 2 kg of discounted tomatoes at ₹70/kg per week. The order duration is currently limited from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and stocks are subject to availability based on delivery pin codes.

The delivery time for the tomatoes, usually one day, is displayed on the order page. Home delivery does not entail any additional charges, so the total order cost remains ₹140.

To ensure the availability of tomatoes at reduced prices, the government directed the NCCF and NAFED to procure tomatoes from surplus states and sell them at a reduced rate. This initiative began with physical retail at limited locations, starting at ₹90 per kg and then further reducing to ₹80 per kg from July 16, eventually reaching ₹70 per kg. Now, the government is also selling tomatoes through online platforms to make them accessible to a wider audience.