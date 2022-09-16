Gautam Adani Is Now World’s Second-Richest Person

Elon Musk is still the richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

By Sree Mishra
Gautam Adani
158

TNI Bureau: Gautam Adani has surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Louis Vitton CEO Bernard Arnault to become the world’s second richest person, Forbes reported.

According to its real-time billionaires list, he is currently worth $154.7 billion. Elon Musk is still the richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

Related Posts

Roger “The GOAT” Federer says goodbye to the…

Watch: The breathtaking Suryakiran show at Bhubaneswar

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Adani had also surpassed Arnault to take third place last month, but was still trailing Musk and Bezos.

Arnault is now third with a family net worth of $153.5 billion, down $4.9 billion or 3.08% today, while Bezos is fourth with a wealth of $149.7 billion, down $2.3 billion. Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries Ltd, is ranked eighth and has a net worth of $92 billion.

Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, is the CEO of the Adani Group, which includes seven publicly traded companies in infrastructure, mining, energy, and other industries.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.