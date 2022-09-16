Gautam Adani Is Now World’s Second-Richest Person

TNI Bureau: Gautam Adani has surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Louis Vitton CEO Bernard Arnault to become the world’s second richest person, Forbes reported.

According to its real-time billionaires list, he is currently worth $154.7 billion. Elon Musk is still the richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

Adani had also surpassed Arnault to take third place last month, but was still trailing Musk and Bezos.

Arnault is now third with a family net worth of $153.5 billion, down $4.9 billion or 3.08% today, while Bezos is fourth with a wealth of $149.7 billion, down $2.3 billion. Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries Ltd, is ranked eighth and has a net worth of $92 billion.

Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, is the CEO of the Adani Group, which includes seven publicly traded companies in infrastructure, mining, energy, and other industries.