BJP sweeping Lok Sabha Polls in Odisha; Way Ahead in Assembly

TNI Bureau: According to Initial trends showing by Election Commision of India, there has been a massive gain for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Odisha on Tuesday.
As per ECI data for 145 of the total 147 seats, BJP is leading in 77 seats while BJD and Congress on 53 & 12 seats, Independent in 2 and CPI(M) in 1 seat respectively in Assembly Elections in Odisha.
Out of 21 Lok Sabha seats, BJP leads in 18 seats while BJD 2 and Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in 1 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. BJP’s Pradeep Purohit has taken a massive vote of more than 68000.
Related Posts
BJD is leading in Kandhamal and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats only, while Congress is leading in Koraput.
As per the Election Commision of India, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a challenging situation as he trails behind in the Kantabanji Assembly Constituency in the Odisha Assembly elections while Odisha Unit of BJP Manmohan Samal is leading in Chandabali Assembly Constituency.
Similarly, BJP’s Upasna Mohapatra is leading in Brahmagiri Assembly Constituency and Pradip Panigrahi is leading in Berhampur Loksabha Constituency.
Several BJP heavyweights like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, national Vice President Baijayant Panda, ex-Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Aparajita Sarangi are leading from Sambalpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhubaneswar, respectively.
Comments are closed.