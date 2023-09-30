Ganjam District turns Violent & Tense

TNI Bureau: Ganjam, the political hotbed of Odisha, has turned violent and tense in the last few months in the run up to 2024 elections. with 11 murders in a month in various parts of the district, situation is going from bad to worse.

As many as 11 murders have taken place in Ganjam district within a month. Whether family dispute, past enmity, political rivalry or fight among the villagers, the murder cases have raised serious questions over the law and order situation and ability of the district police in controlling the crime.

Most of the cases are pre-planned or conspiracy. Out of the 11 murder cases, the highest number of the cases i.e 3 were reported from the Seragarh police station. The other murder cases were registered in Aska, Kotinada, Patapur, Surada, Ganjam, Kavisuryanagar, Rambha, Kodala and Dhorakote police stations.

It looks like the criminals have no fear for the police and don’t hesitate to go on a rampage. At least two murder cases took place in the district in the last 24 hours.

One murder took place at Baragaon village under Aska police station limits as dreaded criminal Sunil Nahak was murdered at 8 PM on Thursday. In another development, young BJD leader Anil Mohanty was killed at Boriguda village under the Dhorakote police station jurisdiction.

In addition, bombs were hurled at former Mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Shiv Shankar Das last night. He had a close shave as some unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at his car on Friday night near Bada Sahi under Gosaninuagaon police limits in Berhampur when Das was returning home.

Although police have arrested the accused in all cases, the growing number of crimes in the district has put the cops on toes.