TNI Evening News Headlines – September 30, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off 34 Cyber Safety Raths and Cyber Safety Campaign. These raths will cover 600+ Police Stations and 314 Block areas.
➡️ Odisha matric exam form fill-up deadline extended till October 5.
➡️ Low pressure over Bay of Bengal becomes well-marked, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Odisha till October 3.
➡️ Language Labs will be set up in each district of Odisha to help enrich the tribal literature and culture in the State.
➡️ State Level Single Window Clearance Authority, under the guidance of Chief Secretary PK Jena, approved 19 industrial projects worth Rs 3,663 crore in Odisha.
➡️ RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2000 currency notes till October 7, 2023.
➡️ Bengaluru Police bust Rs 854 crore cyber investment fraud, arrest six people.
➡️8 people dead, several injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district.
➡️ Asian Games: Karthik Kumar, and Gulveer Singh claim silver and bronze in men’s 10,000m race.
➡️ Asian Games: Anhika, Suthirtha script history, ensure India’s first-ever medal in women’s doubles.
➡️ Hangzhou Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan 10-2 in the Men’s Hockey Pool A match.
➡️ Indian tennis duo Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinched the gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.
