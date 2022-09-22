Flipkart Mega Sale on; Amazon Sale coming up!

TNI Bureau: The two largest Indian e-commerce companies, Amazon and Flipkart, have decided to offer significant Diwali discounts. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will kick off on September 23. Amazon will also give Prime Members 24 hours of early access to the sale before it opens to the general public on September 23. Flipkart’s sale runs till September 30, and the firm has unveiled many offers for smartphones like Nothing Phone 1 and Google pixel 6a.

Amazon

Because iQoo and Samsung are promoting the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, we can expect some good deals from these two companies.

Deals and promotions from smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQOO, and Samsung may be seen following the start of the sale.

Amazon has even hinted that phones like iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and recently introduced iPhone 14 series may be eligible for discounts.

Other electronic devices, such as laptops, smart watches, earphones, headphones, and other tablets, may be discounted by up to 75%.

Flipkart

The e-commerce portal stated that it would provide significant discounts on branded products, including certain ‘Big Billion Day Special’ items.

Those looking to purchase Pixel 6a, Poco C31, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco F4, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Vivo T1 5G, or Samsung F13 will be delighted to discover that these devices will be available at a reduced price.

Some discounts from these manufacturers, given that Asus, Noise, and Poco promote the event. There’s also an intriguing offer on the recently released Google Pixel 6a.

Flipkart is now giving up to 40% off gaming devices and up to 80% discount on monitors and printing devices. You will receive a 10% discount immediately if you hold an ICICI or Axis bank card.