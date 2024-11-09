Financial Assistance to Padma Awardees in Odisha

📌 In 2019, then CM Naveen Patnaik had announced to pay a monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 per month to financial weak Padma Awardees in Odisha, to overcome any crisis.

📌 In March 2024, Naveen Patnaik had announced a monthly remuneration Rs 25,000 per month to all Padma Awardees in Odisha, in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to the society.It was implemented from April 2024.

📌Today, on November 9, 2024, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has increased the honorarium for living Padma Awardees from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. 55 Padma Awardees in the State will be benefited from this decision.