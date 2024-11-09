Odisha: IAS Vir Vikram Yadav Shunted from FSCW

TNI Bureau: While the Mohan Majhi Government effected some minor IAS reshuffle today, the most important decision was to terminate the assignment of IAS Vir Vikram Yadav from Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, which has been under the scanner following the death of two women in Kandhmal District after consuming mango kernel gruel.

Although the government put up a volt face, tried to defend itself and sought to pass the blame to food poisoning, several independent sources confirm the flaw in the PDS and Food Security system. Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav, was largely held responsible for the mess. His termination, confirms his lackluster approach in PDS delivery system. However, he will continue to be the Principal Secretary of Works Department.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

IAS Sanjay Singh, who got the additional charge of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, is expected to perform better, based on his vast experience at various positions.