TNI News Digest – November 9, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
The authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district released Tigress Jamuna who brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, into the wild from its soft enclosure.

