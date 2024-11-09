TNI News Digest – November 9, 2024 By Sagarika Satapathy Last updated Nov 9, 2024 Share The authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district released Tigress Jamuna who brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, into the wild from its soft enclosure. Related Posts Financial Assistance to Padma Awardees in Odisha Nov 9, 2024 Odisha: IAS Vir Vikram Yadav Shunted from FSCW Nov 9, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. India NewsNews DigestNews UpdatesOdisha NewsTNI Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
