FIH President puts an end to Debate on Rourkela Hockey Stadium

TNI Bureau: Putting an end to all debate surrounding the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, FIH President Tayyab Ikram clarified that no other stadium in the world except Rourkela has 21,800 seating capcity.

“Forget about the debate on largest or biggest stadium in the world. Fact is that we have only Hockey Stadium in the world with 21,800 seating capacity and that’s Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Let’s appreciate this fact,” he said.

The FIH President hailed the infrastructure and facilities at the stadium, calling those best-ever in the world. He also lauded the efforts of the Odisha Government in building such a great facility in the state after Bhubaneswar.

“I have never seen such infrastructure and facilities for our athletes anywhere,” he added.