TNI Morning News Headlines – October 12, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 12, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Maha Saptami of Maa Durga.
134

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 529 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 308 quarantine and 221 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 274 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (37).

➡️ Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (1), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Jagatsinghpur (1) and Jajpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,261.

➡️ As many as 56,093 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Maha Saptami of Maa Durga.

➡️ Maoist gunned down during an exchange of fire near Tulasi hills in Malkangiri.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad to reach Odisha, Andhra coasts as Low Pressure.

➡️ Odisha BJP workers stage protest alleging inaction of police in bomb attack on Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi’s vehicle.

India News

➡️ India reports 14,313 fresh infections, 26,579 recoveries, and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,39,85,920 including 2,14,900 active, 3,33,20,057 cured & 4,50,963 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 95,89,78,049 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 65,86,092 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Kerala reports 6,996 cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Related Posts

FIFA Women’s World Cup Mascot ‘Ibha’ at…

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 12, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ CBI conducts searches at 40 places, including residence of Baseer Khan, former advisor to JK Lt governor, in arms licensing case.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi participates in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme, via video conferencing.

➡️ Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar.

➡️ Indian start-up Akasa Air plans gets NOC from Civil Aviation Ministry; to launch services soon.

➡️Another encounter breaks out in Shopian, day after killing of 3 terrorists.

➡️ South Western Railway (SWR) to transport chocolates, noodles in Air-Conditioned Coaches.

➡️ IPL 2021: KKR beats RCB by 4 wickets in Eliminator.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to 75.42 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 53.49 pts to 60,189.27 in opening session; Nifty advances 19.55 pts to 17,965.50.

World News

➡️ England, New Zealand wouldn’t have dared to cancel tours of India because “India controls” the sport: Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

➡️ Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

➡️ Sydney ends COVID-19 Lockdown after 106 Days.

➡️ Singapore reopens for travellers from 11 countries, India excluded.

➡️ AQ Khan, ‘father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ dies of Covid.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.