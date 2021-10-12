TNI Morning News Headlines – October 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 529 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 308 quarantine and 221 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 274 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (37).

➡️ Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (1), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Jagatsinghpur (1) and Jajpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,261.

➡️ As many as 56,093 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Maha Saptami of Maa Durga.

➡️ Maoist gunned down during an exchange of fire near Tulasi hills in Malkangiri.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad to reach Odisha, Andhra coasts as Low Pressure.

➡️ Odisha BJP workers stage protest alleging inaction of police in bomb attack on Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi’s vehicle.

India News

➡️ India reports 14,313 fresh infections, 26,579 recoveries, and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,39,85,920 including 2,14,900 active, 3,33,20,057 cured & 4,50,963 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 95,89,78,049 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 65,86,092 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Kerala reports 6,996 cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ CBI conducts searches at 40 places, including residence of Baseer Khan, former advisor to JK Lt governor, in arms licensing case.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi participates in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme, via video conferencing.

➡️ Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar.

➡️ Indian start-up Akasa Air plans gets NOC from Civil Aviation Ministry; to launch services soon.

➡️Another encounter breaks out in Shopian, day after killing of 3 terrorists.

➡️ South Western Railway (SWR) to transport chocolates, noodles in Air-Conditioned Coaches.

➡️ IPL 2021: KKR beats RCB by 4 wickets in Eliminator.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to 75.42 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 53.49 pts to 60,189.27 in opening session; Nifty advances 19.55 pts to 17,965.50.

World News

➡️ England, New Zealand wouldn’t have dared to cancel tours of India because “India controls” the sport: Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

➡️ Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

➡️ Sydney ends COVID-19 Lockdown after 106 Days.

➡️ Singapore reopens for travellers from 11 countries, India excluded.

➡️ AQ Khan, ‘father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ dies of Covid.