TNI Evening News Headlines – July 11, 2024

➡️Lord Balabhadra’s Adapa Pahandi mishap: BJD President Naveen Patnaik writes to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, seeking his personal intervention to prevent such incidents in future.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi responds to the letter written by LoP Naveen Patnaik; Expresses grief over Adap Pahandi mishap, takes his suggestions and concerns positively. Majhi seeks cooperation for smooth conduct of Ratha Jatra.
➡️Cuttack MP and BJP Leader Bhartruhari Mahatab calls ‘Adap Pahandi Mishap’ unfortunate.
➡️‘Hera Panchami’ ritual conducted today at Jagannatha Dhaam, Puri.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi holds discussion on Budget with top officials at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Adapa Pahandi Mishap: Police complaint filed by 5 lawyers at Capital Police against Chief Administrator of SJTA, Vir Vikram Yadav.
➡️Sambalpur Dist Administration has banned any type of religious processions, including the Muharram celebrations in the city.
➡️Spike in Dengue cases: Odisha Government asked all the concerned departments to take steps to keep the cases in check. Schools asked to create awareness.
➡️IPS officer Ashish Singh transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department with immediate effect.
➡️Odisha witnessed 2,394 cyber fraud cases in last 6 months. The total fraud amount is around Rs 36 crore, informed Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.
➡️ Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF, SSB, RPF, CRPF; No physical test needed. 5-year age relaxation for the first batch, 3 years from 2nd batch onwards.
➡️Duplicate chewing tobacco manufacturing unit busted by police in Bhadrak.
➡️Supreme Court adjourns the hearing of the case relating to the NEET-UG 2024 exam. SC will hear the NEET-UG case on Thursday, July 18.
➡️One of the masterminds of the NEET question paper leak case, Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, was produced in CBI Court in Patna.
➡️BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai court sends accused driver to 14-day judicial custody.
➡️Delhi: Congress leader Nikhil Madan joins BJP.
➡️12.5 crore jobs created in last 10 years: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.
➡️Mumbai police issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, asks him to appear for questioning on June 12. Police will ask him about the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets his Myanmar counterpart U Than Swe on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat.
➡️Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20I skipper.
➡️NATO leaders pledge USD 43 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
➡️Pakistan extends Afghan refugee registration cards for one year.
