Evening News Insight – May 7, 2022
Battery-operated 2-wheeler catches fire while charging in Dhenkikote of Keonjhar district. The house was also damaged in fire.
➡️64 school students of a hostel named ‘Anwesha’ in Kotlaguda area of Rayagada test COVID positive.
➡️Battery-operated 2-wheeler catches fire while charging in Dhenkikote of Keonjhar district. The house was also damaged in fire.
➡️Around 378 people were arrested in a special drive against drunken driving across Odisha on Friday night.
➡️Odisha Government enhances cash incentive for winners at World Skills Competition.
➡️Odisha CM felicitated the India Skills Competition winners from Odisha who won 59 medals.
➡️Punjab court issues arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
➡️Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka MLA Pramod Madhwaraj joins BJP.
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi today called a high-level meeting to review the progress in the implementation of NEP 2020.
➡️Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham will open its doors to devotees on Sunday at 6:15 am.
➡️IPL 2022: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 68, Shimron Hetmyer’s finishing exploits help Rajasthan Royals defeat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.
➡️Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report.
➡️ Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘donkey’ comment goes viral.
➡️79,237 Indian Muslims will fly for Haj-2022 this year.
➡️Jihadist attack kills 11 troops in Egypt.
Comments are closed.