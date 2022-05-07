Evening News Insight – May 7, 2022

➡️ 64 school students of a hostel named ‘Anwesha’ in Kotlaguda area of Rayagada test COVID positive.

➡️ Battery-operated 2-wheeler catches fire while charging in Dhenkikote of Keonjhar district. The house was also damaged in fire.

➡️ Around 378 people were arrested in a special drive against drunken driving across Odisha on Friday night.

➡️ Odisha Government enhances cash incentive for winners at World Skills Competition.

➡️Odisha CM felicitated the India Skills Competition winners from Odisha who won 59 medals.

➡️ Punjab court issues arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

➡️ Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka MLA Pramod Madhwaraj joins BJP.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Modi today called a high-level meeting to review the progress in the implementation of NEP 2020.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham will open its doors to devotees on Sunday at 6:15 am.

➡️ IPL 2022: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 68, Shimron Hetmyer’s finishing exploits help Rajasthan Royals defeat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

➡️ Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report.

➡️ Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘donkey’ comment goes viral.

➡️ 79,237 Indian Muslims will fly for Haj-2022 this year.

➡️Jihadist attack kills 11 troops in Egypt.