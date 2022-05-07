Evening News Insight – May 7, 2022

Battery-operated 2-wheeler catches fire while charging in Dhenkikote of Keonjhar district. The house was also damaged in fire.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM felicitated the India Skills Competition winners from Odisha who won 59 medals
155
➡️64 school students of a hostel named ‘Anwesha’ in Kotlaguda area of Rayagada test COVID positive.
 
➡️Battery-operated 2-wheeler catches fire while charging in Dhenkikote of Keonjhar district. The house was also damaged in fire.
 
➡️Around 378 people were arrested in a special drive against drunken driving across Odisha on Friday night.
 
➡️Odisha Government enhances cash incentive for winners at World Skills Competition.

 

➡️Odisha CM felicitated the India Skills Competition winners from Odisha who won 59 medals.

 
➡️Punjab court issues arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
 
➡️Hours after resigning from Congress, former Karnataka MLA Pramod Madhwaraj joins BJP.
Related Posts

Fresh Arrest Warrant issued against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Skeletal Remains of 800-1200 AD Era found near Lima, Peru

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
➡️PM Modi today called a high-level meeting to review the progress in the implementation of NEP 2020.
 
➡️Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham will open its doors to devotees on Sunday at 6:15 am.
 
➡️IPL 2022: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 68, Shimron Hetmyer’s finishing exploits help Rajasthan Royals defeat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.
 
➡️Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report.
 
➡️ Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘donkey’ comment goes viral.
 
➡️79,237 Indian Muslims will fly for Haj-2022 this year.

 

➡️Jihadist attack kills 11 troops in Egypt.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.