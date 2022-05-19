Evening News Insight: May 19, 2022

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday allocated Rs 70 crore for the development project of Chandi Mandir in Cuttack.

➡️ Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) took an important decision to allow devotees for the forthcoming Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri this year.

➡️ Scorching heat wave conditions are all set to make a comeback in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre has predicted.

➡️ Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar joined BJP, said, it welcomed him because he had not pursued politics for personal good.

➡️ Supreme Court granted interim bail to jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

➡️ Assam govt starts emergency flight services between Silchar & Guwahati; 6.6 lakh people affected in Assam flood.

➡️ The Karnataka government has made uniform compulsory for Pre-University Course(PUC) students from academic year 2022-23.

➡️ Centre nods for establishment of AIIMS in Karnataka.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to attend the Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24. Bilateral meetings with Japanese counterpart and bilateral meeting with US Prez on May 24: MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi at Tokyo summit.

➡️ Wrestler Satender Malik gets lifetime ban; assaults referee Jagbir Singh during CWG trials.

➡️ Barabati Stadium renovation work underway ahead of Ind vs South Africa T20 match.

➡️ FIH Hockey Pro League: Hockey India announces 20-member men’s team for the tour of Belgium and Netherlands; Amit Rohidas appointed as the captain.

➡️ SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the only bowler in IPL history to bowl 1,400 dot balls.

➡️ North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any moment, a South Korean lawmaker said, with the United States warning it could happen while President Joe Biden is in Seoul this week.

➡️ Pakistan summons Indian Charge d’Affaires over framing of charges against Yasin Malik.

➡️ India, fastest-growing major economy, projected to grow 6.4 per cent in 2022: UN