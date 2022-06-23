Evening News Insight – June 23, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 2 more Shiv Sena MLAs head to Guwahati to join rebel Eknath Shinde and 41 MLAs.
🔸Odisha Congress won’t support NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu as she is inspired by the RSS ideology, says Narasingha Mishra.
 
🔸Cabinet Ministers of Odisha, Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi.
 
🔸Exchange of fire between Maoists, security forces in Kalahandi; ultras used LMG and other automatic weapons.
 
🔸Bullet recovered from the deceased tusker’s body in Sambalpur, Elephant was shot at by ‘poachers’, informed DFO.
 
🔸Odisha Government join hands with Ultimate KhoKho to own 5th franchise.
 
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. She will file her nomination tomorrow, June 24th.
 
🔸Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a meeting with key experts & officials in view of an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in some States.
 
🔸The Government of India appoints IPS Dinkar Gupta as Director General, National Investigation Agency.
 
🔸Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA Government in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours: MP Sanjay Raut.
 
🔸5G Telecom services to be rolled out in August: Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan.
 
🔸Mamata Banerjee’s nephew’s wife questioned by CBI in Coal Scam.
 
🔸Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, today.
 
🔸Maharashtra Political Crisis: 2 more Shiv Sena MLAs head to Guwahati to join rebel Eknath Shinde and 41 MLAs: Sources.
 
🔸Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati unanimously chose Eknath Shinde their leader.
 
🔸NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced support to Uddhav Thackeray.
 
🔸More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24: United Nations.
 
🔸European Union’s major institutions ban lobbyists working for Russian interests from their premises.
 
🔸US Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public.
