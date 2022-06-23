Evening News Insight – June 23, 2022

🔸 Odisha Congress won’t support NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu as she is inspired by the RSS ideology, says Narasingha Mishra.

🔸 Cabinet Ministers of Odisha, Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu in Ne w Delhi.

🔸 Exchange of fire between Maoists, security forces in Kalahandi; ultras used LMG and other automatic weapons.

🔸 Bullet recovered from the deceased tusker’s body in Sambalpur, Elephant was shot at by ‘poachers’, informed DFO.

🔸 Odisha Government join hands with Ultimate KhoKho to own 5th franchise.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. She will file her nomination tomorrow, June 24th.

🔸 Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a meeting with key experts & officials in view of an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in some States.

🔸 The Government of India appoints IPS Dinkar Gupta as Director General, National Investigation Agency.

🔸 Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA Government in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours: MP Sanjay Raut.

🔸 5G Telecom services to be rolled out in August: Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan.

🔸 Mamata Banerjee’s nephew’s wife questioned by CBI in Coal Scam.

🔸 Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, today.

🔸 Maharashtra Political Crisis: 2 more Shiv Sena MLAs head to Guwahati to join rebel Eknath Shinde and 41 MLAs: Sources. 🔸 Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati unanimously chose Eknath Shinde their leader.

🔸 NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced support to Uddhav Thackeray.

🔸 More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24: United Nations.