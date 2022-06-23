100-Word Edit: Modi’s Mission Odisha

While Naveen Patnaik remains an enigma to his rivals as well as fans, the Modi & Co. are seeking ways to penetrate deep into the land of Jagannath which have thrown its weight firmly behind the Biju Janata Dal.

Choice of Draupadi Murmu as NDA’s Presidential Candidate is the right step in that direction. A tribal woman with vast political and administrative experience as well as the ability to come out of personal tragedies, is certainly the best bet for Modi to win over people of Odisha.

With this move, BJP’s chances in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, got a tremendous boost.