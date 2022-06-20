Orissa HC orders State Vigilance to be brought under RTI

Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to bring the State Vigilance department under the purview of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While hearing petitions challenging a 2016 order which kept the state Vigilance out of RTI purview, the Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar today passed an order stating that the State Vigilance except sensitive and confidential activities undertaken by the department should be brought under the ambit of RTI.

The top court also directed the State Government to issue a clarificatory notification in this regard within four weeks.