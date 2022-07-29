Morning News Insight – July 29, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1020 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 195 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 259 and Khordha 158 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6787. Samples Tested – 23, 537. Daily TPR – 5.12%.

🔸 Student found hanging at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) hostel at Bampada in Balasore district; Family alleges ragging.

🔸 Cuttack’s SCB medical college made nodal centre for monkeypox management in Odisha.

🔸 Elephant with 5 gunshot wounds found in Cuttack’s Athagarh forest division.

🔸 Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 to be held from November 30 to December 4.

🔸 India reports 20,409 new COVID-19 cases today; Active caseload at 1,43,988.

🔸 Assam Police busts Al-Qaeda-linked two terror modules. 11 persons were nabbed from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts yesterday.

🔸 Two pilots of Indian Air Force killed as MiG-21 aircraft crashes near Barmer in Rajasthan.

🔸 Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted in a cheating case of more than Rs 100 crores in Rajasthan.

🔸 Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu govt to publish photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad.

🔸 CWG 2022 Birmingham Opening Ceremony Highlights: PV Sindhu, Manpreet-led Indian Contingent Finishes Rally.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

🔸 Russia captures Ukraine’s 2nd Biggest Power Plant, says a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.