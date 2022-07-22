Evening News Insight – July 22, 2022

🔹 1029 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1288970.

🔹 Out of 252 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 237 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1340.

🔹 Odisha’s Surjya Deo Bags National Film Award for Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention). He was honoured with the prestigious award for his work ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’.

🔹 CBSE Class 10 results: Bhubaneswar ranks 7th in region-wise list with students’ pass percentage of 96.46%.

🔹Student of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, Diya Namdev scored 100 percent marks in CBSE Class 10 exams. Tanya Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has scored a perfect 500 in CBSE Class 12 board exams.

🔹 Swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be held on 25th July in the Parliament House.

🔹 Kerala reports 3rd case of Monkey Pox.

🔹 68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn and Suriya win best actor for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru.

🔹 Odisha PCC President Sarat Patnaik issues show-cause notice to Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim for voting for NDA’s Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu in violation of the Congress Party’s guidelines.

🔹 Indian Railways suffered loss of Rs 259.44cr during Agnipath protests.

🔹 Delhi LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into AAP Govt’s Excise Policy 2021-22 over violation of rules and procedural lapses.

🔹 BJP leader Yediyurappa announces retirement from electoral politics. 🔹 ED issues fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi to join probe in National Herald case on July 26.

🔹 Nirav Modi’s Assets Worth Rs 250 Crore Seized By Enforcement Directorate.

🔹 1st ODI – Ind vs WI : West Indies won the Toss; elected to bowl first.

🔹 India extended Line of Credit worth USD 1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in 10 years: Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar.