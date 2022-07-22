BJD MP Sasmit Patra demands inclusion of 3 Tribal languages in 8th Schedule

Insight Bureau: In a Special Mention today in Rajya Sabha, BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra demanded inclusion of three tribal languages – Ho, Mundari and Bhumij in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking in Odia, he raised this demand which is close to the hearts of lakhs of tribal brothers and sisters in Odisha who speak these languages.

In Odisha and Jharkhand, around 10 lakh people are speaking in Ho language.

Similarly, more than 6 lakh people belongs to munda are speaking in Mundari language and 3 lakh people are speaking in Bhumij language in Odisha.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated the demand for the inclusion of Ho, Bhumij, and Mundari languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.