Evening News Insight – July 13, 2022

🔹 420 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1282690.

🔹 Out of 303 new Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district, 286 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 92 1.

🔹 Odisha bandh call given by farmer outfit on July 19 over BJB College Girl Student Ruchika Mohanty Death case.

🔹 Odisha Vigilance arrested Dusmanta Kumar Dehury, Assistant Engineer of Nimapara RW Sub-Division in Puri over disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.54 crore including 28 plots.

🔹 Low Pressure likely to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 17; Under the influence of well marked low pressures there is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Heavy rainfall in Khorda, Puri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

🔹 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the people of Odisha to strictly adhere to mask-wearing norm.

🔹 Bank Note Paper Mill (BNPM) India Pvt. Ltd to set up Banknote Paper Mill in Balasore.

🔹 Government of India announces free COVID-19 booster dose for citizens above 18 years of age from July 15.

🔹 Former captain of the Kerala Ranji Trophy team, O.K. Ramdas passes away. He was 74.

🔹 DCGI gives nod to India’s first indigenously-developed HPV vaccine against cervical cancer by SII.

🔹 Schools in Telangana to remain shut till Monday ahead of heavy rain.

🔹 Actor Rhea Chakraborty charged in Drugs Case involving Sushant Rajput.

🔹 CBI arrests close aide of Chhota Shakeel in Rs 34,615 crore DHFL fraud case.

🔹 Party leaders reached a decision to call for Ranil Wickremesinghe’s resignation ahead of the President’s resignation.