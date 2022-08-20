Evening News Insight – August 20, 2022

🔹 Out of 49 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 44 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1054.

🔹 Another 459 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1313360.

🔹 Odisha Plus 2 Admission date for the academic session 2022-23 extended till August 30 in view of flood situation in State.

🔹 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) written exam in Odisha rescheduled to August 27.

🔹 19 dead, 9 injured, 6 missing (feared dead) in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations in Himachal Pradesh. Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today.

🔹 Delhi Police bust gang that extorted people using fake loan App; Rs 500 Cr sent to China; 22 Indians arrested.

🔹 Court to hear Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on August 23.

🔹 Two LeT terrorists arrested in connection with grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Independence Day.

🔹 Dharmendra Pradhan embarks on four-day visit to Australia.

🔹 India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in second ODI, take 2-0 lead in three-match series.

🔹 Citing Ukraine War, Britain says Russia has no moral right to sit at G20.