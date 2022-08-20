Evening News Insight – August 20, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
19 dead, 9 injured, 6 missing (feared dead) in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations in Himachal Pradesh. Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today.
148
🔹Out of 49 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 44 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1054.
 
🔹Another 459 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1313360.
 
🔹Odisha Plus 2 Admission date for the academic session 2022-23 extended till August 30 in view of flood situation in State.
 
🔹Assistant Section Officer (ASO) written exam in Odisha rescheduled to August 27.
 
🔹19 dead, 9 injured, 6 missing (feared dead) in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations in Himachal Pradesh. Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today.
 
🔹Delhi Police bust gang that extorted people using fake loan App; Rs 500 Cr sent to China; 22 Indians arrested.
Related Posts

ASO Written Exam in Odisha rescheduled to August 27

Morning News Insight – August 20, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹Court to hear Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on August 23.
 
🔹Two LeT terrorists arrested in connection with grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Independence Day.
 
🔹Dharmendra Pradhan embarks on four-day visit to Australia.
 
🔹India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in second ODI, take 2-0 lead in three-match series.
 
🔹Citing Ukraine War, Britain says Russia has no moral right to sit at G20.
 
🔹21 Warplanes, 5 Naval Ships from China tracked around Taiwan: Report.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.