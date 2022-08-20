Arup Patnaik visits Flood Affected Areas

Insight Bureau: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner & Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik visited flood affected areas in Khordha district to take stock of the situation.

He reviewed the flood situation at several villages including Itipur, Manapur under Narangarh Gram Panchayat, Dihakhala under Orabarsingh Gram Panchayat, Balipatna and many more flood hit areas in Khordha district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Arup Patnaik also reviewed the flood situation in Hitech Plaza on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and nearby areas which are inundated due to the ongoing floods.

Joint Secretary, Odisha-Mo Parivar, Rudra Narayan Samantaray and Legal Advisor Abani Sahu accompanied him.