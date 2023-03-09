Enforcement Directorate Arrests Manish Sisodia a Day Prior to His Bail Hearing in Delhi Liquor Scam.

In a fresh twist to the Delhi Liquor Scam, AAP’s prominent leader Manish Sisodia, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, another central agency, just a day before his scheduled bail hearing in the liquor policy case in the CBI court. The arrest comes after Mr. Sisodia was questioned for two days over alleged money laundering related to the framing of the new liquor policy, which was subsequently scrapped following the intervention of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter.

Mr. Sisodia’s attempt to obtain bail from the CBI court has become more complex following his arrest by the ED. On the day of his scheduled bail hearing, he will also be brought before a court by the ED. This development has further complicated Mr. Sisodia’s situation.

Following his arrest on February 26, Mr. Sisodia was initially held in the custody of the CBI. However, after the CBI’s custody ended, he has been placed in judicial custody at Tihar jail in Delhi.

Moments after the news broke out, Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal took to Micro-blogging site Twitter, and accused the ED of attempting to keep his party colleague, Mr. Sisodia, in custody at any cost through their actions.

He alleged that Mr. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI, who failed to find any evidence or money during their raid. As a result, Mr. Sisodia’s bail hearing was scheduled for the following day, and he would have been released. However, Mr. Kejriwal claimed that the ED arrested him today with the sole intention of keeping him in custody at all costs by fabricating new cases every day. Mr. Kejriwal stated that the people are aware of these actions and will respond accordingly. The tweet was in Hindi and was posted this evening.