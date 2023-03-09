Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023: Huge Vacancies; Check Details

TNI Bureau: Good news for the job seekers. You have got a great opportunity to get a job and that too a government job as the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of a huge number of vacancies.

As per the notification, a total of 1010 posts of Principals and Teachers of different subjects will be filled upd during this recruitment drive.

“Interested candidates are required to apply online through website www.oav.edu.in at the link available on this website,” the OAVS notification said.

“The candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria and other terms & conditions stipulated in the advertisement before applying online for the posts. No other means/modes of submission of applications will be accepted. Interested applicants are advised to visit the website regularly for further instructions/ notice /updates in this regard,” the Sangathan added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While the maximum age limit of the candidates applying for the post of the Principal is 50, the minimum age limit has been fixed at 32.

Likewise, the candidates applying for the post of teachers should not be below 21 years of age or more than 38 year-old.

The applicants who will be selected as the principal will get a salary of Rs 67,700 while the PTG and TGT teachers will draw a salary of Rs Rs Rs 46,600 and Rs 44, 900 respectively.

Important Dates of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023: