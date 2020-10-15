Eminent Cricket Journalist Kishore Bhimani passes away

TNI Bureau: Veteran Cricket Journalist and Legendary Commentator Kishore Bhimani passed away at the age of 80.

Bhimani was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on September 14. He was suffering from several ailments, but also tested positive for Covid-19. He died of a cardiac arrest this morning.

Kishore Bhimani was known for his vast knowledge in Sports, especially Cricket and unbiased and sharp opinion. He shared cordial relations with everyone.

Kishore Bhimani had received a lifetime achievement award for his long contribution in the fields of media and commentary in 2013.