Cuttack Gangrape: Two Youths booked under POCSO Act

TNI Bureau: Two youths – Santosh Kumar Behera and Rakesh Rout have been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Cuttack for 22 days.

The Class IX girl from Tirtol area was abducted by the youths, confined at a Chicken Farm and gangraped for 22 days. She was rescued by the Chauliaganj Police from Gatirout Patna area on the night of October 12 on the basis of a tip-off.

The duo are booked under Sections 376 DA, 376(2)N, 366, 506 of the IPC and Sections 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused have been sent for medical examination.

The cops have seized 3 mobiles from them, which will be sent to forensic lab for examination.