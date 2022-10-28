Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter; fires CEO & CFO

TNI Bureau; Tesla Head, Billionaire and World’s Richest Person Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter, completing his $44bn takeover deal of the leading micro-blogging platform.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal were immediately fired and left the Twitter building.
Musk also fired Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal Policy, Trust & Safety, who made the decision to permanently suspend then US President Donald Trump.
Earlier yesterday after entering the Twitter Headquarters with a sink in hand, Musk had addressed the Twitter advertisers in a tweet, explaining them why he decided to buy Twitter.
